Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 158,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,641. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

