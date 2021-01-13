Allakos Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the year.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Allakos stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Allakos by 1,083.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 13.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.