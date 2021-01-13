Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of ALGT opened at $187.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

