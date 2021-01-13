AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

