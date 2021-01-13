Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.