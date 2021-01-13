Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

