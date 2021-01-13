Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.