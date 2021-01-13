Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $14.30 on Friday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $503.55 million, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

