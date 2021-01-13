Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 1,227,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 679,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.