Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

