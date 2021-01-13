Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,745.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,607.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

