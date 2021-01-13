Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,746.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,611.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

