alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.85 by Kepler Capital Markets

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOX. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of AOX opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.94. alstria office REIT-AG has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

