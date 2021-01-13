Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 84.0% in December

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.