Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Friday. 1,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.