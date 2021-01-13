Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 99065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

