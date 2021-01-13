Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.01 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,314,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.