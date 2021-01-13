Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

