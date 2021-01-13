Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ACH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 2,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,138. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

