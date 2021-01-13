Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

