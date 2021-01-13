Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,186.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,158.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

