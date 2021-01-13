Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Underperform at Bradesco Corretora

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 276,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,938,008. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 53.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 0.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

