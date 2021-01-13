Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $174,717.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

