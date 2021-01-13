AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $207.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 44,293,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,022,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

