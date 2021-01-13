American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Update

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 13,413.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,891,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Battery Metals stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. American Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

In other American Battery Metals news, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,800.

About American Battery Metals

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

