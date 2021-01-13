American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

