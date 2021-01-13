American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGIN opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. American Graphite Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get American Graphite Technologies alerts:

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.