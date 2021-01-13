American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of ARA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.