AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMSF opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 31.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after buying an additional 92,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 81.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.