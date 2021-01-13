AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

