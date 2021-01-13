AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in December

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

