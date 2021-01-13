Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.00. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 9,040,938 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

In other news, insider Michael Corcoran bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Also, insider Gary Jennison bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

