Amino Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,557.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Amino Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $36,619.61 and approximately $59,557.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Amino Network

