Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $927.28 million, a P/E ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $296,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.