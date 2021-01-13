Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amplifon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

