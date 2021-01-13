ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 245.8% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

