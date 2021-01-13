Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

