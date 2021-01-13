Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.43. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.17 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

