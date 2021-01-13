Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Baxter International also reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

