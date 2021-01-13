Analysts Anticipate ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. ERYTECH Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ERYP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.75. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

