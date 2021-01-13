Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 418,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.