Analysts Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

OLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

