Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.46 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $37.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $38.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $46.32 million to $50.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 3,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,313. The company has a market cap of $583.51 million, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

