Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. STAG Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

STAG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

