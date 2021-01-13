Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.72 million to $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 1,033,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

