Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $75.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $61.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $452.93 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $476.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

