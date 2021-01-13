Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $585.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $595.70 million. Bruker posted sales of $599.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

