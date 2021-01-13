Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $266.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the highest is $277.90 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 122,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,623. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,642.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.