Analysts Issue Forecasts for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PRG opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. PROG has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PROG stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

