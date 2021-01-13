Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $101.55 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,168,332. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

